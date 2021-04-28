‘Minister, district admin fail to manage Covid situation’

MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on Wednesday said that District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar has failed to manage the Covid-19 situation and the district administration is unsuccessful in providing health care.

In a press conference here, Mahesh said that even after one year of the outbreak of Covid, the authorities have failed to manage the situation. He sought details of the recruitment of doctors, nurses and establishment of ICUs and ventilators after the outbreak of the pandemic.

“As per the information available, the district has only 150 ventilators. No ventilator is functioning in taluk hospitals. No one should do politics in connection with Covid,” he said.

The health minister and the professionals had alerted about the second wave of Covid. But, the authorities did not prepare to handle the situation. No patient would have died, if there were sufficient ventilators. Accept the truth and take measures to save lives, he told the minister.

Targeting Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, the MLA said that serving the people is not like getting publicity, by changing a car tyre. He was referring to a video of the DC trying to change the tyre of her car, that had gone viral on the social media. Besides, there was friction between the KR Nagar MLA and the DC over a few issues a couple of months ago.

MLA Ashvin Kumar, JD(S) city president K T Cheluvegowda, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and corporators Shoba and Ashwini were present.