Minister expresses displeasure over lack of professionalism among doctors, nurses

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Monday said that the doctors and nurses are not willing to serve despite the state government offering them high pay. The government should make five-year rural service compulsory for MBBS

doctors.

Speaking to reporters here, Somashekar said that the government is offering a salary of Rs 1.25 lakh to doctors and Rs 50,000 to nurses. But, there are hardly any takers for the jobs. The state government has been investing crores of rupees on medical colleges. But, majority of the graduates, who pursued MBBS from the government institutions free of cost, are not ready to serve the state. Except 5 to 10% doctors, others are reluctant to serve the people, he expressed displeasure.

“Though we are ready to pay a salary of Rs 1.25 lakh, the doctors are not ready to work, and want to go abroad. I have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to make it mandatory for the MBBS graduates, who complete education from government institutions to serve in rural areas for at least five years compulsorily. The move will definitely help the state,” he said.

The minister said that the door-to-door Covid survey in rural Mysuru should be completed by May-end. I will visit a village in a hobli in each taluk. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has been appointed as Covid Task Force Convener and five to six people’s representatives are involved in the task force, the minister

said.

Somashekar informed that the state government will release Rs 50,000 to each Gram Panchayat and the funds under 14th Finance Commission need to be utilised for Covid management. “A committee including local MLAs, MLCs, and three MPs have been constituted. The committee will decide about the facilities, medicines and other matters which are needed to make the villages Covid-free. All the precautionary measures will be taken to make the district Covid-19 free,” he said.