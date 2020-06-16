Minister for planting 1 lakh saplings on Chamundi Hill

In view of increasing the green cover over Mysuru city, the Forest department should take up planting of one lakh saplings on Chamundi Hill in association with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other departments, said District In-charge and Cooperation Minister S T Somasekhar.

He spoke about planting and their nurturing for three years, during a meeting chaired by Forest Minister Anand Singh here, on Tuesday.

“Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) cardholders can be deployed for digging pits to plant the saplings. Thus, besides creating jobs, afforestation will get a boost,” he said.

Singh said that the government has decided to remove all nilgiri trees on 310 hectares of forest on Chamundi Hill and they will be replaced by fruit-bearing trees like seethaphala (custard apple).

“Initially, a few saplings will be planted symbolically. The officials are directed to chalk out a proper plan, to plant and nurture saplings under MGNREGA. After planting, providing nutrition and water is crucial. If they are not nurtured properly, all efforts in planting them will be wasted. So, it is decided to plant saplings on even surfaces this year and on slope surfaces next year,” he said.

Officials informed about replicating a water recycling plant on Chamundi Hill, on the lines of the one established by Infosys Foundation, on the outskirts of Mysuru. If such a plant can be set up, there will be no scarcity of water throughout the year, they said.