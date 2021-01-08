Minister inaugurates renovated Ayurveda hospital in Hassan

The AYUSH department has been emphasising on the research and development of medical education. Around 2,500 Ayurveda hospitals in the country have been included under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the health sector has been strengthened, said Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated building of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Ayurveda Hospital here, on Friday, the minister said that the Union government has taken necessary steps to revive the Ayush section, including the restructure of the Ayurvedic texts that were created centuries ago. He also released the English version of the book ‘Sharayu’, on the occasion.

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr S Sachchidanand, MLA Preetham J Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda, SDM Ayurveda College Principal Dr Prasanna N Rao, Ayurveda doctors and experts were present.