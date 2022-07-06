Vivekananda memorial foundation stone laid in Mysuru

Minister lays foundation stone of Vivekananda memorial in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 06 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 15:33 ist

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited memorial of Vivekananda at Maharani’s New Type Model (NTM) Primary School premises.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama has taken responsibility for the construction works.

The memorial is not a statue but it would house a Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre which is expected to benefit the youth.

Though the project was approved in 2010, it was delayed as a section of people opposed the demolition of Maharani’s New Type Model (NTM) Primary School for the memorial by Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama (SRA). However, the Ashrama authorities claim that the NTM School building is not a heritage structure and it was not set up by the then Maharani.

The memorial is being planned on the land of Niranjana Ashrama at the junction of Krishna Vilas Road and Narayana Shastri (NS) Road and the adjoining land of NTM School on NS Road. 

Karnataka
S T Somashekar
Mysuru
Swami Vivekananda

