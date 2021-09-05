Minister questions resurvey of lands, officer clarifies

Munish Moudgil, commissioner for survey, settlement and land records, has given a clarification after district incharge Minister S T Somashekar questioned the need for resurvey of encroachments of government lands in Mysuru, when the regional commissioner has already given a report.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar, who came out in support of MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, said, "Who gave the authority to Munish Moudgil to order for a resurvey when a competent authority has done the same?" during the Teachers' Day programme on Sunday.

Replying to this, Munish clarified that the survey ordered for Mysuru is not a resurvey.

"Allegations of multiple irregularities were made previously in writing. But the enquiry ordered by the regional commissioner was on a single specific issue, whether the 'rajakaluve' is encroached or not. All other allegations like encroachment of MUDA land and irregularities in resort approval in lake buffer zone were not enquired into".

"The petitioner has been specifically asking for enquiry on all points and not only the single point at the behest of one person. Hence, a comprehensive fact-finding survey as regards allegations of encroachment has been ordered. It's a falsehood that the survey enquiry already completed under the directions of the RC are being repeated," he clarified.

Based on a petition filed by an activist, demanding a comprehensive survey of government lands, the commissioner of land records has formed a team for the resurvey of land coming under different survey numbers in Mysuru taluk.