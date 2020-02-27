Minister responds to WhatsApp complaint, visits residential school

Acting on a WhatsApp complaint, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar paid a visit to the Morarji Desai Residential School in the town on Tuesday.

The minister said that he received a complaint about the lack of basic amenities in the school, like drinking water, ventilation, beds and pillows.

Situation pathetic

“The situation is worse and the place is not suitable for a residential school. The school, started in 2007, does not have its own building till now. Only meritorious students get admission in the school, but the situation is pathetic,” Suresh Kumar

said.

He interacted with the students and asked them about the quality of the food served, whether they get hot water for bathing, how many sets of uniforms are distributed and others. The students complained about the defunct solar water heater and the old school building.

Land available

Speaking to reporters, Suresh Kumar said the officials have said that six acres of land is available for the school.

“I will take all measures for the construction of a new building. If it is delayed, the school would be shifted to another building by the next academic year,” he said.

The minister explained that it is impossible to upgrade the government schools in Karnataka on the lines of Delhi. There are just 449 government schools in Delhi, while Karnataka has 53,000 government schools. “However, we will try to adopt the best methods from Delhi schools,” he said.

To a question on SSLC preparatory exam question paper leak, the minister said there is no need to give more importance to it, as it was a measure to introduce the question paper pattern to students during the preliminary exams. All deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners have been directed to take extra caution for SSLC exams. All measures would be taken to conduct the exam in a smooth manner, he said.