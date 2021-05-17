Minister’s intervention sought over school fee

A parent of a student has tweeted a copy of a letter from a private school, setting a deadline of May 22, to pay the fees for the first semester, tagging it to state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Amidst the Covid pandemic, the state government is yet to announce a policy for admission to the academic year 2021-22. However, many schools with national and international syllabus function independent of the announcements of the state government.

In the letter, from De Paul International Residential School, dated, May 13, 2021, it is stated: “The online classes for grade II commences from June 2. The clearance of dues as well as fees of I Semester for the year 2021-22 is mandatory on or before May 22, 2021. The yearly fee for Standard II for the year 2021-22 is Rs 1.5 lakh (excluding consumable deposit). Thus, the I semester fee to be paid is Rs 75,000. Kindly, make the payments through the online portal only.”

User @DivyaGowda1947 has tagged @nimmasuresh and has stated: “sir why private school are still taking 100% of their tuition fee in this pandemic situation also now we deal with online classes we spend for internet and other stuffs but why not they At least cutting down some percent of fee amount?” (Sic)

In a reply to her own tweet, she has said: “Really this has made life miserable to several parents, @nimmasuresh why not Govt responding to this issue and passing any mandatory rules for private schools? Why don’t you take some action on this issue? once again I kindly request you to take a step forward on this issue” (Sic).

The minister is yet to react to the tweet, while the school management did not respond to a mail.