Minister Shashikala Jolle tests Covid-19 positive

Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation at her house at Examba town in Chikkodi taluk.

In a tweet on late Monday, Jolle confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and would remain in home isolation for 14 days.

She has asked her primary and secondary contacts to get themselves tested.

Jolle informed that her health condition was normal and would soon return to normal service of the people.