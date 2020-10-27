Minister Somashekar presents honorarium to mahouts

Abhimanyu, who was successful in his maiden attempt of carrying the 750-kg golden howdah, and other Dasara jumbos were in a relaxed mood, on the premises of Mysuru Palace on Tuesday.

The jumbos practising for the D-day, for almost a month, were given a relaxed bath, by their mahouts and kavadis, on Tuesday. The jumbos - Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Vijaya, Gopi and Kaveri - were brought from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk on October 1. The jumbos belong to Mathigodu, Anekaadu and Dubare camps, and will return to their respective camps, after participating in Mysuru Dasara 2020, on Wednesday, according to sources.

The 300-meter Jamboo Savari procession this year, was like a trial for Abhimanyu, who was given the responsibility of carrying the golden howdah. However, he has participated in Dasara procession 21 times. He was pulling 'Ane gaadi', during the procession and was carrying goddess Chamundeshwari, during Srirangapatna Dasara.

With the elephants getting ready to leave the city, after the arduous task, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar visited the Palace and performed puja. He offered sugarcane, paddy and jaggery, as a thanksgiving for their successful participation in Dasara. He also presented a honorarium to the mahouts and kavadis, given by the Palace Board.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu and Gopi, were taken to Mysuru Zoo to help the Zoo authorities to shift an elephant calf to Koorgalli Rehabilitation centre.