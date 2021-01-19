Minister suggests one-time settlement to resolve issues in layouts

Cooperation and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar assured cooperation from the government for the development of Mysuru and proposed a one-time settlement if a comprehensive report is prepared and submitted.

Speaking to reporters, after inspecting Vijayanagar in the city, Somashekar said that several meetings have been held to include Vijayanagar under Mysuru City Corporation limits.

The layouts under Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) limits can be developed, if existing sites are sold and the money is utilised for the purpose. Discussion in this regard is held with Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraju, the minister said.

Somashekar said, “If the authorities analyse the problems in the layouts, take everybody into confidence and submit a report, I will get an approval from the government in one day, similar to one-time settlement. But, the plan should be prepared carefully. Ensure no problems arise, once the approval is given.”

The minister directed not to demolish existing temples in the layouts. “Let us not hurt the religious sentiments, by damaging the temples, that are already maintained by the residents. I have received several complaints in this regard,” he said.

Citing negligence of the officials in executing development works, the minister said that if the officials had discharged their duties properly, there was no need for the elected representatives to visit the places.

He visited Vijayanagar water tank that supplies water to the layout and collected information from the officials concerned. He asked, why is water not supplied to the houses in the layout from the tank. The officials claimed technical problems and assured to set it right.

MLA G T Devegowda lauded Somashekar for understanding the problems faced by the people and solving them, cutting across party barriers.

The minister also visited RT Nagar and Shanthaveri Gopalagowda Layout, accompanied by MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev, and received petitions from the public.