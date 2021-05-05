Minister visits Covid hospital, instils confidence among patients

Donning PPE kit, District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar inquired the health of the Covid patients being treated at the district Covid hospital in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

He instilled confidence among the patients by saying that even he was over come Covid, so nothing to fear.

There are 167 Covid patients under treatment at the district hospital. While 26 of them are under ventilator support, 47 are in the intensive care unit.

The minister interacted personally with almost all the patients. He himself tested the oxygen level of a few patients. He also met a Covid infected woman, who gave birth to a newborn in the morning and told her to find a good name for the baby.

Several patients complained about the unhygienic condition in the hospital toilet. The minister directed the in-charge to ensure that it is cleaned immediately and hygiene maintained.

Speaking to the officials, Suresh Kumar said, “The death of Covid patients due to oxygen shortage has caused immense pain. The government has constituted an inquiry commission led by retired judge B A Patil. Stern action would be taken against the guilty. This should be a warning bell to the authorities,” he said.

Commenting on the blame game by the deputy commissioners of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru, the minister said, “Instead of issuing public statements, the DCs should explain it before the inquiry commission. I will speak about it with the chief secretary.”

The beds at the district hospital is totally occupied. The Covid patients will be admitted to the hospital at the medical college in two days, he assured.

To a query, he said, “Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has assured of supplying 7,000 litres of oxygen every day. The demand for oxygen has come down in Maharashtra. The power plants have agreed to supply 1,500 to 2,000 oxygen cylinders. Hence, the possibilities of oxygen shortage is less.”.

The minister will be staying in the district on Thursday also and hold meetings in connection with the Covid-related issues.