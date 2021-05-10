Minister visits Jubilant Generics

In the wake of an unprecedented demand for Remdesivir, due to the second wave of Covid-19, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar visited Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, on Monday.

Somashekar, also Cooperation Minister, held a meeting with vice-president of Jubilant Generics Lakshminarayan and sought his support as Covid cases are increasing in Mysuru and also across Karnataka.

He urged the Jubilant management to ramp up production of Remdesivir, until the cases reduce. As related to Mysuru, the minister asked the company to directly supply Rmdesivir to the Mysuru district Aaministration, as per the needs of the patients. District-level officer and also other people’s representatives were present.

Lakshminarayan said, “If the Mysuru District Health department writes a letter on the need for Remdesivir, he will try to get the allocation after bringing it to the notice of the management board.”

It can be recalled that Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics, was in the news as a Covid-19 cluster in March and April, 2020. It manufactures Active Pharma Ingredient (API) for Remdesivir, launched by Jubilant Life Sciences, under the brand name ‘Jubi-R’. Jubilant Generics, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, launched Remdesivir ‘Jubi-R’ for injection at a price of Rs 4,700 per vial of 100 mg (lyophilized injection).