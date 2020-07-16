Minister visits SSLC evaluation centres in Mandya

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited various schools, where evaluation of SSLC answerscripts are under progress in Mandya on Thursday.

He visited Carmel Convent School and St Joseph’s School and inspected for social distancing between evaluators. He directed the officials, to take precautionary measures for the safety of teachers, in the wake of Covid-19.

He underwent thermal screening and sanitised his palms, before entering the centres.

ZP CEO K Yalakki gowda and DDPI Raghunandan accompanied him.