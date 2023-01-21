Miscreants abduct man for Rs 4 lakh ransom 

The Uppinangady police, on Thursday, registered a case against a gang which allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh for securing the safe release of a youth named Sharuk.

Nizamuddin (26) from Koila village, in his complaint to Uppinangady police, said that he had received a call from one Siddiq asking him to meet near Gandhi Park in Uppinangady.

The complainant added that Siddiq, along with two other men named Irshad Mata and Shafi Gadiyara, took him to a house in Mallur.

“Unidentified miscreants assaulted me seeking information about the whereabouts of my brother Sharuk who had arrived from abroad. Later, they used my cellphone to bring Sharuk to Kadambu,” Nizamuddin said.

The suspects later took Sharuk and his friend Faizal from Kadambu to the house in Mallur where Nizamuddin was confined. Later, the miscreants demanded a ransom of Rs 4 lakh to release Sharuk.

The police registered a case under Sections 323, 324, 364 and 34 of IPC against Siddiq JCB Karavelu, Irshad Mata, Shafi Gadiyara, Ansar Kemmar and others. DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the search is on for Sharuk.