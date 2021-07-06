Miscreants damage glass case of memorial resembling Amar Jawan Jyothi

Miscreants have damaged the glass casing of a memorial that resembles Amar Jawan Jyothi in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Puttur.

The memorial of Amar Jawan Jyothi was sponsored by Nattoja Foundation Trust and Ambika Group of Educational Institutions. The flame which burns at Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial is kept alive throughout.

The memorial, set up in 2017, was damaged when miscreants threw a coconut at the glass casing.

The incident came to light when the manager of the educational institutions went to clean the memorial in the morning.

Condemning the act, Ambika Group of Educational Institutions Secretary Subrahmanya Nattoja said, “The act of miscreants is an insult to the sacrifice of our soldiers.” A complaint has been submitted to the Puttur Police.