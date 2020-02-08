Miscreants distract man, rob him of Rs 1.39 lakh

A man was robbed of Rs 1.39 lakh by unidentified miscreants near the Gandhi Circle here on Saturday.

P Bangaru, a resident of Biligiriranga Hill in the taluk, had withdrawn the said amount from a bank nearby and was about to leave on his two-wheeler. Right before he could leave, one of the miscreants approached Bangaru and tried to distract him by telling him that his shirt was soiled.

Once he was successful in grabbing and diverting Bangaru's attention who placed the bag of cash on his bike's petrol tank and turned to clean his shirt, the stranger escaped with the cash.

Yelandur Sub-Inspector D R Ravikumar said the culprits used to keep an eye on the bank customers and tried diverting their attention soon after they exited the bank. The accused will be arrested soon, he said.