Miscreants gun down Rajasthan-based businessman in Kalaburagi

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 08:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Miscreants shot down a Rajasthan-based 41-year-old businessman at Godutai Nagar on Jewargi road in Kalaburagi on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sohanlal Ranka. He operated business of tiles and cement business near Jewargi cross.

Three-four miscreants came on motorbikes at around 7.30 pm and fired at Sunil while he was standing in front of his house. Sunil who was lying in a pool of blood was rushed to United Hospital but died in the hospital.

Sunil was staying near Shiva Mandir in Godutai Nagar for the past few years, the police stated.

On receiving the information, Police Commissioner N Satheesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police D Kishorebabu visited the spot.

A case has been registered at Ashok Nagar police station.

Rajasthan
Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Crime

