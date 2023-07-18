Miscreants lift two crest gates of check dam in K R Nagar

Miscreants lift 2 crest gates of check dam in K R Nagar

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, K R Nagar (Mysuru dist),
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Miscreants allegedly lifted the two crest gates of the Chamaraja check dam built across River Kaveri and released the water into the canals, near Sakkere village, Chunchanakatte hobli, in K R Nagar taluk, Mysuru district on Sunday midnight.

Saligrama police have registered a case.

As the miscreants released water into the canals, around 7 ft water was wasted, stated the assistant executive engineer Gururaj in his complaint to the Saligrama police.

A team of engineers rushed to the spot and closed the crest gates.

CPI Krishnaraju of Saligrama police station has initiated a probe. 

Karnataka
Mysuru

