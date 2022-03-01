Miscreants make away with cash, gold in the guise of I-T officials

Miscreants rob gold, cash in guise of I-T officials

A gang of miscreants broke into the house of AMPC former chairman Ramesh in the guise of income tax officials, tied his family members and made away with Rs 40 lakh in cash and 1.5 kg gold on Monday night. 

The police said the miscreants had come in a car and introduced themselves to Ramesh's family as the income tax officials and told them that they would check their assets and documents. They threatened and tied them up when Ramesh's wife Arathi, who grew suspicious, questioned them, the police said. 

They made away with the cash, gold and silver articles worth Rs 95 lakh. Later, Ramesh's family cried for help and the neighbours set them free, the police said. 

It is suspected that persons, known to Ramesh's family, are involved in the crime. 

