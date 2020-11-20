Miscreants vandalise 800-year-old temple for treasure

Miscreants vandalise 800-year-old temple for treasure

Treasure hunters targeted the Mahalakshmi temple by breaking its doors, and damaged the idol of goddess Mahakali, at Doddagaddavalli village, near Halebeedu.

The incident came to light on Friday morning.

The Mahalakshmi temple has a history of 800 years, belonging to Hoysala period.

It is suspected that the statue might have got damaged when the unidentified miscreants were lifting the idol from the pedestal while searching for a treasure.

The priest leaves the temple after puja every day and the temple is taken care of the department of Archaeological Survey of India. The incident occurred as there was none to guard the temple during the night, it is said.

Halebeedu and Belur police visited the spot.

Kishore Reddy of the Archaeology department said he was on leave when the incident occurred. It has been brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner. The police and the department would conduct a probe, he said.

