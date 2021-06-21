Missing gold case: CID issues notice to former IGP

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), investigating the case of missing gold worth Rs 2.50 crore weighing 4.9 kilograms from a car that had been seized by Yamakanamaradi police in Hukkeri taluk, has issued notice to the then Inspector General Police Northern Range (IGP NR) Raghavendra Suhas to appear before it for probe, sources said.

Based on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled to Maharashtra in a specific car, Yamakanamaradi police, during the intervening night of January 9 and 10, had seized a car near the checkpost on Pune-Bengaluru national highway. They did not find gold, but the car was seized for modifications made without permission of the Transport Department.'

Car owner Tilak Pujari from Mangaluru had come in contact with Kiran Veerangoudar from Hubballi (now arrested as a suspect) and had made futile attempts to get the car released. The car was released on April 16 through court.

Pujari had submitted a petition to then IGP NR Raghavendra Suhas on April 17, regarding the missing gold and the rear glass of the vehicle being replaced between it being seized and released. IGP NR had transferred the petition to the District Police for inquiry. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, fearing involvement of senior officials, had referred the case to CID for investigation.

CID arrested suspect Kiran Veerangoudar on June 7, and have been interrogating him after getting custody from the Third Additional District and Sessions Court here recently. Cases have been booked against him at Sankeshwar and Hirebagewadi police stations under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and impersonation and forgery respectively.

CID issued notice to Raghavendra Suhas, posted as Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, to join the probe. Notices were also issued to then Gokak Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Inamdar, then Hukkeri Circle Police Inspector Gururaj Kalyanshetti and then Yamakanamaradi Police Sub-Inspector Ramesh Patil, sources said.

Raghvendra Suhas was not available for comment when called to get confirmation about the notice being issued.