Missing gold: CID issues notice to former IGP north range

The CID, which is probing the case of missing gold worth Rs 2.5 crore (weighing 4.9 kg) from a car that had been seized by the Yamakanamaradi police in Hukkeri taluk, has issued notice to then Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Raghavendra Suhas to appear before it, sources said.

Based on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled to Maharashtra in a car, the Yamakanamaradi police, on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, seized the vehicle near the checkpost on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway.

They did not find gold, but the car was seized as modifications were made without permission of the Transport department.

Car owner Tilak Pujari from Mangaluru had contacted Kiran Veerangoudar from Hubballi (now arrested as a suspect) and had made futile attempts to get the car released. The car was released on April 16, through court.

Pujari had given a complaint to Suhas on April 17, regarding the missing gold and the rear glass of the vehicle being replaced, in the interregnum between its seizure and release.

The IGP had transferred the complaint to the district police.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi had referred the case to the CID. The CID arrested Kiran on June 7 and is interrogating him. Cases have been booked against him.

The CID has now issued notice to Suhas, posted as Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru, to join the probe. The officer was not available for comment.