Misuse of funds: FIR against seven employees

Shantigrama Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against seven employees, including a Commandant of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), on charges of misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 1.25 crore in Hassan on Thursday.

Based on the complaint lodged by J R Suma, administrator, office of Additional Director General of Police (KSRP), the funds meant for salary and incentives was misused, the rural police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

The complaint stated that seven people, including Grade II assistants, computer operator, supervisor and Commandant Krishnappa had misused the funds of 11th KSRP batallion, and had not remitted the money to the accounts of the employees from the year 2015-2016. They had tampered the documents and had also created fake documents to cheat the government.

However, Krishnappa claimed that it was he who had written a letter to the higher officials to conduct an audit as the funds were allegedly being misused. "It is surprising to find my name in the FIR. There is only nine months left for my retirement. Somebody has intentionally fixed me," he alleged.

"I will write a letter to the IG & DGP Praveen Sood, seeking a comprehensive probe into the issue. There are possibilities of hacking the system and looting the money. The system administrator resigned as soon as the issue came to light," he said.