Misusing funds is BJP's culture, says K C Venugopal

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge of Karnataka K C Venugopal on Monday said that the BJP knows to misuse funds and statements by former union minister Anantkumar Hegde that Devendra Fadnavis was made chief minister in Maharashtra to misuse funds was an indication of their culture.

Venugopal told reporters at Gokak town that Hegde has experience of how things happen in the BJP, how Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa government was installed in the state and how they (the BJP) install minority governments.

"It was not the culture of Congress party, but of the BJP. Money in every constituency could be seen in the byeelection. Where does the money come from? BJP did not have money for farmers in distress, but has for election," he added.