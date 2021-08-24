MIT to introduce MTech course in Defence Technology

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), MAHE, will introduce M Tech course in Defence Technology.

The specialisation in the subject will be offered during second year of the course, sourced said.

The MIT’s association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) not only resulted in the introduction of the course but also ensured internship programme for final-year postgraduate students at the organisation.

Former scientists from the DRDO will be employed as faculty for the course due to the sensitivity involved in the technologies being considered under the programme. The course is expected to be offered at the earliest with documental and discussion processes being underway.

The intake, presently, has been fixed at 30 students. The MIT accepted the proposal after the DRDO and AICTE came up with the same.

MIT Director Cdr Anil Rana said that negotiations are going on for laboratories under the DRDO that are required for the students.

The private organisations which are into defence sector for system integration manufacturing equipment will be involved in drafting of course programme, he added.