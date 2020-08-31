MITE inks MoU with National Highways Authority of India

Mangaluru, DHNS: Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE) Moodbidri has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

With this agreement, NHAI will provide the list of potential National Highway stretches to the Civil Engineering Department at MITE, which will facilitate the implementation of the project by providing relevant data through field office/consultant/ concessionaire/contractor in the project and will also have an officer as a point of contact.

As a part of road infrastructure in the country, NHAI is providing an opportunity to faculty, researchers and engineering students to improve existing NH roads near to the institute (NH-169) by conducting periodic detailed investigations, suggestions and feedbacks by preparing detailed reports on NH roads.

In order to bridge the gap between industry and the institute, NHAI will provide internships with a stipend to selected students, which will be decided mutually between the institute and NHAI.

“Our institute may provide consultancy services during conceptualisation, design and project preparation stages and can also suggest innovative technologies based upon site, topography for better socio-economic outcomes. NHAI may support to develop laboratory infrastructure in our institute and they are also interested to sponsor relevant research projects which will help as an alternative resource material during construction of roads. In addition, NHAI is also having concern to few areas like improvement in safety provision, improvement in continual maintenance of stretch using new technologies, localised solutions for removal of traffic congestion thereby increasing the average speed of traffic flow, improvements in the riding comforts through cost-effective measures based on the innovative technologies on practices applicable in the local area,” said a release from MITE.

Viability of new wayside amenities for road user based on the existing traffic pattern and user expectations and also potential solutions to old/recurring problems based on local experience etc can be provided from Civil Engineering Department of MITE. The agreement with NHAI, India will boost the mission in grooming young minds and turn them into professionals with high intellectual capabilities and a strong technical background.

The civil engineering department is actively involved in many of the projects in the region like geotechnical and structural design consultancy services for Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Government of Karnataka; for the construction of abutment and wing wall for vented dam across Netravathi River, Dharmasthala; geotechnical investigation for the proposed construction of water treatment plant near Haladi, Udupi district; geotechnical investigation for the proposed construction of overhead tank at Udupi; structural design consultancy services for the design of roofing for elephant house at Shree Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kateel and many more consultancy services are provided including material testing.