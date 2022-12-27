Mixer grinder explodes in courier office in Hassan

Mixer grinder explodes in courier office in Hassan, 1 injured

The injured has been identified as Shashikumar, the owner of the courier office

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Dec 27 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 12:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Even as investigation into the recent cooker blast in Mangaluru is going on, a mixer grinder in a courier parcel exploded at a DTDC courier office in KR Puram in Hassan on Monday night leaving one person injured. 

The injured has been identified as Shashikumar, the owner of the courier office. He suffered injuries on his hands and some parts of his body. He is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, according to Hassan SP Hariram Shankar.

SP Hariram said, "There is nothing suspicious yet. We are investigating the cause of the incident. There are no hints so far to assume any links with any threat to internal security."

"The FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team from Mysuru arrived last night to look at the scene of the offence and for sample collection. We are already taking the statements of individuals possibly connected to the incident," he added.

SP Hariram informed that the FIR has been registered in KR Puram police station under Section 3 and 4 of Explosives Substances Act (punishable upto life imprisonment or death depending on nature of explosion).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Hassan

What's Brewing

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

The best way to comfort someone when they are sad

Escaping death, poverty to nurture football dream

Escaping death, poverty to nurture football dream

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

Rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

Why do women speak less?

Why do women speak less?

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

 