Mixer grinder explodes in courier office in Hassan, 1 injured

Even as investigation into the recent cooker blast in Mangaluru is going on, a mixer grinder in a courier parcel exploded at a DTDC courier office in KR Puram in Hassan on Monday night leaving one person injured.

The injured has been identified as Shashikumar, the owner of the courier office. He suffered injuries on his hands and some parts of his body. He is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, according to Hassan SP Hariram Shankar.

SP Hariram said, "There is nothing suspicious yet. We are investigating the cause of the incident. There are no hints so far to assume any links with any threat to internal security."

"The FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team from Mysuru arrived last night to look at the scene of the offence and for sample collection. We are already taking the statements of individuals possibly connected to the incident," he added.

SP Hariram informed that the FIR has been registered in KR Puram police station under Section 3 and 4 of Explosives Substances Act (punishable upto life imprisonment or death depending on nature of explosion).