MLA avails bank loan to distribute food kits

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, K R Nagar (Mysuru Dist),
  • Apr 19 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 21:55 ist
MLA Sa Ra Mahesh distributes kits to the needy in K R Nagar town on Sunday.

MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, under Sa Ra Sneha Balaga, distributed kits containing essential items to the residents of the town on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Mahesh said, “We have purchased foodgrains and vegetables worth Rs 5.5 crore, to be distributed among the BPL ration cardholders and others. I have sought loan pledging my property at the Navanagar Bank, to distribute the needy items among the poor.”

The vegetables and fruits that were purchased directly from the farmers, have been distributed to around 72,000 families, he said.

Sa Ra Mahesh
Lockdown
Karnataka
