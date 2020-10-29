MLA, BJP corporators walk out of council meet

JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda walked out of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council meeting alleging that the meeting agenda had not included the topic of bringing four gram panchayats (GP), inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR), under MCC limits.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Mayor C Sridhar here, on Thursday.

When the meeting commenced, BJP corporator Subbaiah pointed out that though MP Pratap Simha had written to the Mayor and MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde suggesting to include the topic of bringing Hinkal, Chamundi Hill, Srirampura and Alanahalli gram panchayats under MCC limits, the authorities have omitted them in the meeting agenda.

MLA G T Devegowda said, "It was decided to send a proposal to the state government to include four GPs to the MCC limits. Though the District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, MP, MLAs decided to send a proposal, the civic body authorities failed to include it in the meeting agenda."

Sridhar explained that as Mayor Tasneem was absent for the meeting and a few MLAs raised objection for the proposal, the matter was not included. Another corporator Arif Hussain said that it is not possible to include the matter in the agenda without discussing the pros and cons.

However, G T Devegowda expressed unhappiness and said, "The council has disrespected the decision of the minister, MP and MLAs by not including it in the agenda. As the MLA and BJP corporators walked out of the meeting, the Deputy Mayor postponed the meeting for 15 minutes."

Sridhar said, "A special meeting will be organised to discuss the matter. The MLAs and MP will be invited to discuss the matter."

Corporator Ayub Khan expressed displeasure over the MCC officials for not achieving the target in tax collection. The civic body had launched a special drive to collect the tax and collected Rs 8 crore in 28 days. The authorities should have collected a minimum of Rs 25 crore. The officials are not working efficiently, he blamed.

The corporator suggested to purchase 65 tractors rather than buying 25 tractors and 11 compactors to dispose waste.