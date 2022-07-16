MLA distributes 24 laptops to meritorious SC/ST students

MLA K G Bopaiah said that students should make use of the facilities from the government for their bright future.

He was speaking after distributing free laptops to the SC/ST students who had secured highest marks in the II PUC exam during 2020-21 at the Government First Grade College.

The government has started post and pre matric hostels and residential schools to impart free education to the students, he added. Deputy Director PU department Puttaraju said that laptops have been distributed to 24 students.

“I am happy for receiving the laptop. One of my lecturers has helped me financially to continue with my education,” Aloor Siddapura PU College student K Vijaya said.