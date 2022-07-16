MLA distributes 24 laptops to merit SC/ST students

MLA distributes 24 laptops to meritorious SC/ST students

The government has started post and pre matric hostels and residential schools to impart free education to the students

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 16 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 00:25 ist
MLA K G Bopaiah hands over a laptop to a student at the Government First Grade College in Madikeri. Credit: DH Photo

MLA K G Bopaiah said that students should make use of the facilities from the government for their bright future. 

He was speaking after distributing free laptops to the SC/ST students who had secured highest marks in the II PUC exam during 2020-21 at the Government First Grade College. 

The government has started post and pre matric hostels and residential schools to impart free education to the students, he added. Deputy Director PU department Puttaraju said that laptops have been distributed to 24 students.

“I am happy for receiving the laptop. One of my lecturers has helped me financially to continue with my education,” Aloor Siddapura PU College student K Vijaya said.  

KG Bopaiah
Madikeri
SC community
ST communities
Karnataka News

