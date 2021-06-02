MLA drives ambulance ferrying body of Covid victim

MLA drives ambulance ferrying body of Covid victim

The Muslim community expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his good deed

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Honnali,
  • Jun 02 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 18:52 ist
M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya has become a good Samaritan again by driving an ambulance ferrying the body of a Muslim youth who died of Covid-19 from taluk general hospital to the burial ground in Nyamathi, on Wednesday.

He handed over the body of Hameed (34) to the family members and thus proved that humanity still remains in society. In the past also, he had driven an ambulance in the absence of a driver.

Renukacharya said that Covid-19 has claimed the life of Hameed, the lone breadwinner of the family. His untimely death has turned out to be unbearable for the family.

The Muslim community expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his good deed.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M P Renukacharya
Coronavirus
Covid-19
ambulance
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

 