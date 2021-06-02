MLA drives ambulance ferrying body of Covid victim

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya has become a good Samaritan again by driving an ambulance ferrying the body of a Muslim youth who died of Covid-19 from taluk general hospital to the burial ground in Nyamathi, on Wednesday.

He handed over the body of Hameed (34) to the family members and thus proved that humanity still remains in society. In the past also, he had driven an ambulance in the absence of a driver.

Renukacharya said that Covid-19 has claimed the life of Hameed, the lone breadwinner of the family. His untimely death has turned out to be unbearable for the family.

The Muslim community expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his good deed.