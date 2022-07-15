False rape case being filed against me: MLA Halappa

MLA Halappa says false rape case being filed against him

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNA, Sagar,
  • Jul 15 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 21:59 ist

MLA H Halappa alleged that Malnad Development Foundation former vice-president Sripada Hegade Nisarani is conspiring to file a false rape case against him. 

"Sripada Hegade had decided to lodge a complaint at the police station alleging that I tried to rape his wife after the controversy over the selection of the president of Malnad Development Foundation emerged. But some people asked him not to take such a step. So, Hegade has not yet done it," Halappa told reporters.

The MLA said a false rape complaint had been filed against him in the past also but he overcame the charge. He said people with vested interests are trying to do the same, eyeing the next assembly polls. He made it clear that he has not lodged any false complaint against any individual.

Karnataka
rape case

