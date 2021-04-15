MLA Khader escapes unhurt after car accident

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has reportedly escaped unhurt after the car in which he was heading towards Belagavi from Bengaluru met with an accident near Aanagodu in Davanagere taluk on national highway-4, on Wednesday.

According to police, Mangaluru MLA and former minister Khader was heading towards Belagavi to take part in by-election campaign. The incident took place when the car hit the lorry from behind when the driver applied the brake without any signal as road work was in progress.

His personal secretary Lifjath was driving the car when the incident took place. Manjanadi gram panchayat member Ismail was also with the MLA and the trio sustained minor injuries.

Superintendent of Police Hanumantaraya visited the spot. The MLA returned to Bengaluru in another car sent by former MLC Abdul Jabbar.