MLA, kin booked in property dispute case in Karnataka

Police booked FIR against BJP MLA M Chandrappa, his spouse Chandrakala and two sons-M C Raghuchandan, M C Deep Chandan, entrepreneur K Nagaraj and sub-registrar Nagaratnamma on charges of trying to transfer properties of others by misusing general power of attorney.

The senior Civil & JMFC Court directed police to register a case against them after hearing a private complaint filed by A G Padmaja, sister of M G Sridhar, the late entrepreneur from Holalkere.

It may be mentioned here that M G Sridhar had given a general power of attorney to entrepreneur K Nagaraj for business purposes in 2016. Meanwhile, Lata Sundar, sister of Sridhar had approached the court seeking a share in ancestral property. But Sridhar had died before the disposal of the case.

A G Padmaja, another sister of Sridhar, had filed a case in the court alleging that the MLA and his family members got a sale deed issued to them by misusing the general power of attorney with the help of Nagaraj and the sub-registrar.