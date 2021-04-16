MLA Puttarangashetty tests positive for Covid-19

MLA Puttarangashetty tests positive for Covid-19

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Apr 16 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 00:12 ist
C Puttarangashetty. Credit: DH file photo

Chamrajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty has tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday. MLA Puttarangashetty had been busy campaigning for the by-elections in Belagavi, Maski and Basavakalyan for the last three days. 

He underwent tests after returning from campaign as he developed mild symptoms, and was confirmed  positive on Thursday. He is under home isolation and treatment.

C Puttarangashetty
Coronavirus
COVID-19

