MLA Puttarangashetty tests positive for Covid-19

Chamrajanagar MLA C Puttarangashetty has tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday. MLA Puttarangashetty had been busy campaigning for the by-elections in Belagavi, Maski and Basavakalyan for the last three days.
He underwent tests after returning from campaign as he developed mild symptoms, and was confirmed positive on Thursday. He is under home isolation and treatment.
New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion
Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change
In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change
Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group
How working from home changed wardrobes globally
With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages
What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
How the largest flying animals supported their necks