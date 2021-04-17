MLA Srikantaiah, minister indulge in verbal spat

MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, minister Narayana Gowda indulge in verbal spat

The MLA raised objection against the officials for mentioning as ‘Revenue Adalat’ in invitation

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Apr 17 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 22:31 ist
MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah exchanges a word with District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda on the stage in a programme at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Srirangapatna, Mandya district on Saturday. Credit: DH PHOTO

A verbal spat broke out between MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and the District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda in full public during a programme at Mini Vidhana Soudha here, on Sunday. 

The MLA raised objection against the officials for mentioning as ‘Revenue Adalat’ in invitation. The MLA questioned, “Though the event is not Revenue Adalat, why it has been wrongly mentioned. The government is anti-people and failed to manage Covid situation. There are no ventilators and funds have not been released to the people who supply food. The officials are involved in corruption.”

The MLA also took Tahsildar M V Roopa to task and said that he will make public all the irregularities in a meeting convened on Monday. The MLA also warned the officer when she came forward to answer him.

The MLA also charged the minister for claiming that the MLA needs patience and it is not right to abuse the officials in public. However, the MLA said, “I need not learn lesson from you. You have no value for loyalty. I will be a minister in the days to come.”

In his reply, Narayana Gowda said, “I was elected as MLA thrice and now, I am minister. Even I know to handle such situation.”

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ravindra Srikantaiah
K C Narayana Gowda
srirangapatna
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 