MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, minister Narayana Gowda indulge in verbal spat

A verbal spat broke out between MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and the District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda in full public during a programme at Mini Vidhana Soudha here, on Sunday.

The MLA raised objection against the officials for mentioning as ‘Revenue Adalat’ in invitation. The MLA questioned, “Though the event is not Revenue Adalat, why it has been wrongly mentioned. The government is anti-people and failed to manage Covid situation. There are no ventilators and funds have not been released to the people who supply food. The officials are involved in corruption.”

The MLA also took Tahsildar M V Roopa to task and said that he will make public all the irregularities in a meeting convened on Monday. The MLA also warned the officer when she came forward to answer him.

The MLA also charged the minister for claiming that the MLA needs patience and it is not right to abuse the officials in public. However, the MLA said, “I need not learn lesson from you. You have no value for loyalty. I will be a minister in the days to come.”

In his reply, Narayana Gowda said, “I was elected as MLA thrice and now, I am minister. Even I know to handle such situation.”