MLA Roopakala drives bus in KGF

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF),
  • Jun 11 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 05:21 ist
KGF MLA Roopakala drove a KSRTC bus and inaugurated Shakti scheme, free travel for women in government-run buses, at Kuvempu bus stand in KGF on Sunday.

After the stage programme, the MLA, along with her party workers, inaugurated the bus meant to ferry the women passengers. But, on the insistence of City Municipal Council member Ramesh Kumar, Roopkala ventured to drive the bus. The driver of the bus helped in changing the gear and the MLA drove the bus for 100 mtrs before disembarking from the vehicle.

Later, again on the insistence of her supporters, the MLA drove another bus. But, this time Roopakala herself tried to change the gear but failed. As a result the heavy vehicle moved backwards and was about to ram a private bus when it was halted.

The KSRTC officials were baffled when the MLA ventured to drive the bus. But, they gathered themselves and sent a driver to help the MLA and controlled the situation.

roopakala
KGF
KSRTC bus service
Karnataka News

