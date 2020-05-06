MLA seeks help of MCC to solve pensioners problems

MLA S A Ramdas has appealed to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde to depute a revenue inspector to each of the 65 wards in the city, for a week, to rectify the documents of the people depending on various social security schemes of the governments.

Ramdas said, “As I heard that over 200 people had gathered at the Tahsildar’s office in Mini Vidhana Soudha, I rushed to see what was their problem."

"After interacting with them and holding a discussion with the officials concerned, I learnt that 1.04 lakh people in Mysuru city are dependent on various pensions and honorariums like Sandhya Suraksha Scheme, Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension, Widow’s Pension, Physically Challenged Pension, Manaswini Scheme, etc. Due to various reasons, 19,000 of them are not receiving the pension or honorarium," he said.

Ramdas said, “As the people do not have much knowledge, they have not updated the documents, like changing new address in Aadhaar card, proper linking of account number, changing of IFSC code of banks, in the wake of mergers, acquisitions, etc. While some have not received their pension since three months, there are some, who have not availed the benefits since a year.”

“I held a meeting with the Tahsildar and other officials concerned. I told them that it is not good to have people in such huge numbers at the office, at a time when we are facing Covid-19 pandemic. I have urged the MCC commissioner to depute the revenue inspectors to help out the beneficiaries with their documents. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar also has lent the services of two computer operators, along with necessary computer systems, to support the efforts of the MCC,” the MLA said.