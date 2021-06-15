MLA, team perform last rites of Covid victim in Puttur

A team led by Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor performed the final rites of a Covid-19 victim at Chikkaputtur Madivala Katte.

The MLA and others were seen wearing PPE kits.

Kanchana (52) of Chikkaputtur had succumbed to Covid at a hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Sanjeeva, along with members of MLA war room, conducted the last rites. The act of the MLA has been lauded by many people.

The photo of MLA wearing a PPE kit during the final rites has gone viral on social media. The MLA's war room, set up during the second wave of Covid-19, has been helping people in distress and also by furnishing details on vaccines, food delivery for the needy. The war room has received over 2,000 calls since March this year.