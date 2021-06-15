MLA, team perform last rites of Covid victim in Puttur

A team led by Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor performed the final rites of a Covid-19 victim at Chikkaputtur Madivala Katte.
The MLA and others were seen wearing PPE kits.
Kanchana (52) of Chikkaputtur had succumbed to Covid at a hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.
Sanjeeva, along with members of MLA war room, conducted the last rites. The act of the MLA has been lauded by many people.
The photo of MLA wearing a PPE kit during the final rites has gone viral on social media. The MLA's war room, set up during the second wave of Covid-19, has been helping people in distress and also by furnishing details on vaccines, food delivery for the needy. The war room has received over 2,000 calls since March this year.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space
In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents
'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav
Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid
DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma