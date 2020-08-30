MLA tests Covid-19 positive under RAT, negative in RT PCR

The conflicting test reports have left Davangere North MLA S A Ravindranath in a fix. While the rapid antigen test (RAT) report came back positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, RT PCR test result returned negative the following day.

The 74-year-old BJP legislator was assigned a case number (335558 in state bulletin and 9,035 in district bulletin) after his throat swab sample returned positive for Covid-19, under rapid antigen testing, on Saturday.

But before he was assigned a case number, the MLA had tested negative under the RT PCR method. Following the conflicting reports, the district hospital doctors visited Ravindranath and informed him that the RT PCR result was right.

"I am doing fine. I tested positive under rapid antigen and negative under RT PCR. There is no need to make it a big issue," the MLA told reporters.