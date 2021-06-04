MLA Vedavyasa Kamath tests positive for Covid-19

The public should take utmost care of their health, he said in his message

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 04 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 16:54 ist
Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter and Facebook to announce the same, the MLA said that he gave his swab for testing after being affected by fever. "The report is tested positive for Covid-19. I am in home isolation and fine. The public should take utmost care of their health,” he wrote. 

