MLA Vedavyasa Kamath tests positive for Covid-19

Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath has been tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter and Facebook to announce the same, the MLA said that he gave his swab for testing after being affected by fever. "The report is tested positive for Covid-19. I am in home isolation and fine. The public should take utmost care of their health,” he wrote.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’