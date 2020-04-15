MLAs and DC handed over charge of emergency works

District In-charge Minister V Somanna said that the lockdown directions issued by the Centre and the state government should be strictly adhered to.

Presiding over a meeting of officials at the ZP auditorium on Wednesday, he said that he will hand over the charge of emergency works in the district to the MLAs and the deputy commissioner.

A committee comprising the MLAs, DC and SP will conduct a meeting on Thursday to take up necessary measures towards the completion of pending development works in the district, he said and stressed on the completion of houses, protective walls and bridge works in the district.

The minister meanwhile directed the district administration to provide ration items to about 4,500 families that have applied for BPL cards.

MLA Appachu Ranjan pointed out urgent measures needed to procure raw materials such as iron and M-sand for various construction works.

Works taken up by the PWD and Panchayat Raj departments are being delayed. The works should be completed soon. Supply of drinking water should be ensured, he also added.

MLA K G Bopaiah asked the minister to direct the police and transport department to allow the transportation of construction materials.

MLC Veena Acchaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish, Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan and Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Cariappa were present during the meet.

'CM has the ultimate power'

"It is the prerogative of the chief minister to allocate responsibilities to the ministers in the cabinet. I will adhere to his instructions. I am also a disciplined member of the party and will not make any move which might cause embarrassment to the party or the government," District In-charge Minister V Somanna said. He was responding to a query related to withdrawing of district in-charge of Mysuru.

The minister said during the press conference that an exclusive laboratory for Covid-19 tests will be established in Kodagu at a budget of Rs 2 crore, by the end of May.