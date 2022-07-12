MLA's letter asking cops not to stop aid's car goes viral

A letter from Shirahatti MLA asking police officials not to harass or stop his "close aid’s" car went viral on social media Tuesday.

The letter, written on the official letterhead and signed by MLA Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani (BJP), asks police not to stop the Mahendra Ballero with a registration number AP 39 V 3517 or harass G Basavaraj, a resident of Belagatti village in Shirahatti taluk in Gadag district, as he is a close aid of the MLA. The MLA denied issuing any such letter to anyone.

“I have not issued any such letter to anyone. I don’t even know who this Basavaraj is,” said the MLA and added that in the morning rush hours someone has taken a signature of his on his official letterhead.

“Had I read the content of the letter, I would not have signed it,” he said, adding that he would be filing a written complaint against Basavaraj with the police.

Shirahatti Police Inspector Praveen Gangol informed DH that no one by the name of Basavaraj lives at the address mentioned in the letter. “We are investigating the matter and action will be taken against the culprit,” he said.