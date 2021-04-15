MLC appeals to RTC workers to end strike

Ayanur Manjunath appealed to striking workers of regional transport corporation to call off the strike and resume duty at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said the workers must call-off the strike and resolve the issue through negotiation as the government's financial state is in bad state. More than 70 corporations come under the purview of the government. If the government implements a 6th pay commission for workers of regional transport corporation, it may become applicable to workers of the remaining corporations. So, the workers must end the strike immediately.

He said workers and their families may have to come to the streets if they believe farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar's words. The workers of textile mill in Mumbai went on strike for 15 months seeking hike in wages and bonus. The majority of the over 80 mills in Central Mumbai closed during and after the strike, leaving more than 150,000 workers unemployed. The textile industry in Mumbai has largely disappeared, reducing labour migration after the strikes. So, workers of regional transport corporation must end the strike.

He said the government has already banned the strike. So, carrying on the strike would become illegal. So, those who are part of strike may lose employment and their families would suffer. So, they must end the strike for their welfare.