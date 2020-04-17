MLC Harish Kumar demands supply of free grocery items

MLC and District Congress Committee (DCC) President Harish Kumar urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to facilitate the supply of grocery items, lasting for over two months, to poor families.

He said that 10 kg rice per person in the family has been supplied for the month of April and May for BPL cardholders. In reality, every member of a BPL card is eligible for 7 kg rice per month. The remaining four kg of boiled rice along with wheat should be supplied in the month of May. All the APL cardholders should be supplied with 15 kg rice, 2 kg wheat and tur dal. A LPG cylinder should be supplied free of cost for BPL cardholders, he urged.

Though the government has given three months' time to pay EMI, the interest also should be waived off.

He urged CM to announce a special package for beedi workers who are in distress following the lockdown.