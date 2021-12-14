MLC Polls: BJP, Congress candidates win Vijaypura-Bagalkot dual membership segment

Vijayapura-Bagalkot legislative Council (dual membership) constituency Congress candidate Sunil Gouda Patil won by securing 3,178 first preferential votes.
BJP candidate P H Pujar too won the polls by bagging 2,203 first preferential votes.
Independent candidate Mallikarjun Loni secured 1,460 first preferential votes. The results are yet to be announced officially.
