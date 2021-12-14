MLC Polls: BJP, Congress candidates win Vijaypura-Bagalkot dual membership segment

Vijayapura-Bagalkot legislative Council (dual membership) constituency Congress candidate Sunil Gouda Patil won by securing 3,178 first preferential votes.

BJP candidate P H Pujar too won the polls by bagging 2,203 first preferential votes.

Independent candidate Mallikarjun Loni secured 1,460 first preferential votes. The results are yet to be announced officially.

Check out the latest DH videos here: