MLC polls: Cong clinches Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mandya

MLC polls: Congress clinches Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mandya

Dinesh Gooligowda will be entering the Upper House for the first time

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 14 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 18:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress candidate D Thimmaiah won the MLC elections to the in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar twin segment on Tuesday, securing around 2,800 votes during the counting of the first preferential votes.

He will be entering the Upper House for the first time. The counting for the second preferential votes between BJP and JD(S) is under way.

Mandya

Congress candidate Dinesh Gooligowda has been announced as the winner in Mandya local body constituency. He has defeated BJP candidate Bookahalli Manju and JD(S) candidate N Appajigowda.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Mandya
Congress
Karnataka
MLC polls
Karnataka Legislative Council

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 