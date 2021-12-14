MLC polls: Congress clinches Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mandya

Congress candidate D Thimmaiah won the MLC elections to the in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar twin segment on Tuesday, securing around 2,800 votes during the counting of the first preferential votes.

He will be entering the Upper House for the first time. The counting for the second preferential votes between BJP and JD(S) is under way.

Mandya

Congress candidate Dinesh Gooligowda has been announced as the winner in Mandya local body constituency. He has defeated BJP candidate Bookahalli Manju and JD(S) candidate N Appajigowda.

