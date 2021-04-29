MLC Vishwanath opposes govt’s decision to sell land to JSW Steel

MLC A H Vishwanath opposed the state government, for taking a decision in a hurry, to sell land to Jindal-led JSW Steel in Ballari.

Addressing media persons here, on Thursday, he asked, what was the urgency for the government to prepare an absolute sale deed to sell around 3,667 acres of land to the company?

Vishwanath pointed out that it was the same B S Yediyurappa and his party leaders, who opposed the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government, from selling the land and had even staged a dharna in the Vidhana Sabha. Now, the same Yediyurappa-led government has decided to sell the land to the private company, he said.

The company is not a public undertaking. They become the owners of the land. The government is selling the land at around Rs 1.2 lakh per acre, which is a throw away price, he said.

The decision of the government, at a time when the whole state is reeling under the crisis of Covid and lockdown, has raised suspicions. The government might have conspired to take a decision at this juncture, as it may go unnoticed, due to the existing crisis, he alleged.