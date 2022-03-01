MLCs seek honorarium hike for Gram Panchayat members

Seeking a hike in honorarium and sitting fee for Gram Panchayat members, several legislators have written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to take a decision in this regard at the earliest.
The signatories are led by MLC D S Arun and comprise all MLCs elected from local bodies.
Pointing out that this issue has been discussed for several years without any result, the legislators asked the chief minister to take a decision soon. The development comes even as the Gram Panchayat members have been demanding that their salaries be hiked.
