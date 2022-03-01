MLCs seek honorarium hike for Gram Panchayat members

The signatories are led by MLC D S Arun and comprise all MLCs elected from local bodies

  Mar 01 2022
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 23:34 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS File Photo

Seeking a hike in honorarium and sitting fee for Gram Panchayat members, several legislators have written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to take a decision in this regard at the earliest. 

Pointing out that this issue has been discussed for several years without any result, the legislators asked the chief minister to take a decision soon. The development comes even as the Gram Panchayat members have been demanding that their salaries be hiked.

